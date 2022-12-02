Rod Stewart Mourns Death of Second Brother in Two Months: ‘I’ve Lost Two of My Best Mates’

Earlier this week, Rod Stewart shared the sad news that his second brother had died, just two months after he lost another brother.

“It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” the singer wrote on Instagram next to a candlelit photo with the words “Rest in Peace.” “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’… Sir Rod Stewart.”

Stewart’s oldest brother, Don, died in September, followed by Bob’s death on Tuesday.

Last week, Sir Rod took over the O2 arena in London for a pair of sold-out shows as part of his ongoing tour of the United Kingdom. Currently, he’s in Scotland, where he’s making stops at Glasgow’s The OVO Hydro and PB&J Live in Aberdeen before heading to arenas in Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester.

Stewart is also slated to make tour stops in North America, Australia and New Zealand in 2023, while also taking over the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a seven-date Las Vegas run in May.

Read Stewart’s tribute to his brothers below.