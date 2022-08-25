×
Rod Stewart Imitates Elton John While Playing Piano: ‘Still Love You’

The two superstars' rivalry dates back more than 50 years at this point.

Elton John and Rod Stewart
Elton John and Rod Stewart at the Olympia in London on Dec. 22, 1978. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/GI

Rod Stewart ribbed Elton John for his iconic fashion and style on the piano on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

During a recent show, Sir Rod donned a pair of circular, blinged-out glasses, wore a colorful jacket, and gave his best imitation of his fellow superstar behind the ivories, writing, “Still love you, Elt. Rod xxx.”

It appears that Sir Elton has yet to comment on the post or respond to the light jab, but two icons’ friendship — and friendly rivalry — dates back decades at this point. In fact, the pair have been going tit for tat for more than half a century by now. Back in the late 1970s, Stewart launched his Blondes ‘ave More Fun tour only for Elton to famously pay for billboards with his face on the opposite side of the street reading, “But Brunettes make more money.” (A few years later, the “Rocket Man” singer also got the last word by quite literally shooting down a blimp promoting his rival’s music.)

In much more recent times, Stewart commented publicly on John’s long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour, calling it “dishonest” and “not very rock n’ roll” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Those were digs the latter addressed in his 2019 autobiography by writing, “I certainly didn’t feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.'”

Friendly feud aside, Sir Elton is currently gearing up to release “Hold Me Closer,” his hotly anticipated duet remake of “Tiny Dancer” with Britney Spears. And earlier this summer, Stewart covered “Sweet Caroline” at the Queen’s Jubilee — much to the delight of Prince William and Prince George.

Watch Stewart mimic John onstage below.

