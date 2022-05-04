Which 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Are You Most Excited About? Vote!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 has been unveiled! On Wednesday (May 4), the organization rolled out the official list of every musician who will be inducted in a formal ceremony this year, come Nov. 5.

Rock hitmakers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, new wave chart-toppers Duran Duran, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, country legend Dolly Parton, R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie and pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon lead the class of 2022. Heavy metal fixtures Judas Priest and songwriting/production powerhouse duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are also being inducted this year and will be receiving the “award for musical excellence,” with Priest being the second band ever to do so (the E Street Band was the first band to earn the milestone).

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be aired through a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio channel. Fans who miss the event in real time or wish to watch it again can watch on a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

The ceremony itself usually features other musical guests and previous inductees to present them with their award, often lending to heartfelt introductory speeches that touch on friendship, inspiration origins and, most importantly, why the inductee is deserving of the award, which is then followed by a speech from the new inductee.

