Who Should’ve Made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 But Didn’t? Vote!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday morning (May 3) including Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson and more.

Out of the pack of 14 nominees, only seven made the cut — spanning from the “Work It” rapper in her first year of eligibility and the “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” singer after her fourth nomination to Nelson, whose nomination arrives on the heels of his 90th birthday just last week. This year’s group of inductees is rounded out by Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

However, that leaves the seven other nominees waiting until next year to hopefully be voted into music’s Hall of Fame, and we want to know who you think should’ve been included in 2023. Should Cyndi Lauper‘s true colors have been highlighted this year? Or should The White Stripes have joined Elliott in the first year they were eligible for induction as well? (On this year’s ballot, each act’s debut single or album had to be released in the year 1998 or earlier.)

There’s also A Tribe Called Quest, Soundgarden and Iron Maiden, all of whom have now been nominated twice without clinching a spot in the Hall of Fame, as well as English rockers Joy Division/New Order and the late “Werewolves of London” singer Warren Zevon to consider.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Nov. 3.

Vote for the artist you think deserved a spot in the Class of 2023, but didn’t get in.