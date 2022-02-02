Robots Don’t Need Permission to Dance to BTS’ ‘IONIQ: I’m On It’: Watch the High-Tech Performance

Jimmy Fallon welcomed the first-ever robotic guests to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday (Feb. 1), and it turns out they can dance to BTS.

The robots, each named SPOT, were the brainchild of Boston Robotics CEO Robert Playter, who accompanied his creations to 30 Rock to show off everything SPOT can do, from pouring a beer and opening a door to walking up the studio’s stairs straight into the audience.

“You mean what’s its day job?” the tech businessman joked after Fallon asked what the robot’s purpose was. “So, SPOT goes into dangerous places where people don’t want to go, nuclear power plants, electric utilities, and does inspections in making sure that the equipment is running well. So we made SPOT as a platform. You can attach lots of equipment, including the arm and the head. … But we’ve also recently learned some new tricks. Would you like to see?”

One of those new tricks happened to be grooving to the Korean boy band’s music. “We teamed up with BTS to put together a special dance show that we would like to show you tonight,” Playter told a game Fallon, who responded, “I love BTS. I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

From there, three of the omnidirectional robots took over the Tonight Show stage to perform a fully choreographed dance routine to the idols’ 2020 corporate collaboration with Hyundai, “IONIQ: I’m On It.”

When BTS dropped the musical tie-in to Hyundai’s line of electric vehicles back in the summer of 2020, they also gave a sit-down interview about how ARMY “charges” their own energy and the daily efforts they make for the Earth and the environment.

Watch a trio of SPOTs dance to “IONIQ: I’m On It” below.