Robin Thicke Honors Dad Alan Thicke by Performing ‘Growing Pains’ Theme Song on ‘Masked Singer’

The competition is starting to get fierce on The Masker Singer, but the vibes continue to remain fun. The Wednesday (Oct. 5) episode saw the contestants and judges participating in TV Theme Night, which saw Robin Thicke throwing it back to 1985 by singing the Growing Pains theme song — “As Long As We Got Each Other” by B.J. Thomas — and honoring his late dad, Alan Thicke, who starred on the family-themed sitcom until its end.

The segment kicked off with an intro from host Nick Cannon before Thicke started off the track while sitting on a white couch amidst a set made to resemble a living room — complete with coffee table and floor lamps — before crooning a modern rendition of the track

“Show me that smile again/ Don’t waste another minute on your cryin’/ We’re nowhere near the end / The best is ready to begin,” Thicke sang, peppering the song with smooth notes and falsetto moments.

Thicke then stepped down in the audience and made his way to the main stage as baby photos of him, Cannon and fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Kim Jeong appeared in the style of the Growing Pains intro. “As long as we got each other/ We got the world spinnin’ right in our hands/ Baby, rain or shine, all the time/ We got each other, sharin’ the laughter and love,” he finished to applause.

“As Long As We Got Each Other” — which also features Dusty Springfield — peaked at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart in February 1989 with help from Growing Pains.

Alan Thicke starred on Growing Pains during the show’s run from 1985 to 1992, and later reprised his role as Jason Seaver in The Growing Pains Movie (2000) and Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers (2004). He died at age 69 in 2016.

Watch Robin Thicke’s subtle tribute to his father for The Masked Singer‘s TV night below.