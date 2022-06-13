Robin Thicke Gets Fiancée April Love Geary’s Naked Body Tattooed on His Arm

Robin Thicke performs onstage during the 25th anniversary of UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's "Taste for a Cure" event at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Robin Thicke showed off some fresh new ink while on vacation with his fiancée April Love Geary in Mexico on Sunday.

Geary first shared a candid video of the singer’s tattoo on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thanks for getting my naked bod tatted on your arm @robinthicke” above the artsy silhouette on his left bicep. Thicke himself then shared the model’s post on his own Story.

The pair, who have been together for eight years and got engaged back in 2018, have been on holiday in Cabo San Lucas with their three kids and multiple family friends since the weekend. Geary has posted multiple snaps to her Instagram feed showing off a parade of swimsuits and posing with Thicke. “I f–king love Cabo,” she captioned one carousel of herself and her famous fiancé touching tongues by the pool.

In May, Thicke wrapped season 7 of The Masked Singer on Fox, which saw Teyana Taylor take home the trophy as the Firefly over runners-up Hayley Orrantia of The Goldbergs as the Ringmaster and Broadway veteran Cheyenne Jackson as the Prince. However, the “Gonna Love Me” singer’s big win was far from the biggest headline of the season. Rudy Giuliani’s surprise reveal as Team Bad’s Jack in the Box in the seventh episode prompted Thicke and fellow judge Ken Jeong to walk off set in protest.

Last year, the “Blurred Lines” crooner released On Earth, and in Heaven, his first album since 2014’s Paula.

Check out Geary’s Instagram Story about Thicke’s new tattoo here before it expires.