Robin S Is Loving the ‘Show Me Love’ Reference on Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’: ‘Just Wow’

Beyoncé brought us back to the dance floor this summer with her new single, “Break My Soul,” which features an infectious hook reminiscent of Robin S‘s 1993 dance anthem “Show Me Love.”

Following the release, Robin S joined the crew at Good Morning Britain to discuss Bey’s reference to her hit song — and the sweet way that she found out. “My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,’” she said. “You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’”

And, of course, Robin S would love to combine their girl power and work with Queen Bey in the future. “Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream,” she shared. “I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.”

She concluded with a heartfelt message to Bey, Jay-Z and the couple’s team for the flowers they sent to her. “This is Robin S and this message goes out to the Queen B herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team,” she said. “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I’m honored and excited to see what else can happen.”