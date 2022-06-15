Robert Plant Says He Turned Down a Role in ‘Game of Thrones’

Robert Plant with The Sensational Space Shifters on stage at Bergenfest on June 15, 2019 in Bergen, Norway.

Could you imagine Robert Plant as a Stark or a Lannister? It was almost a reality.

During an interview this week for Apple Music 1, the Led Zeppelin icon told Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos that he was offered a role in Game of Thrones. “I don’t want to get typecast,” the musician joked of his reasoning for declining the part.

“I started that s— — go back to ‘Immigrant Song’ and Led Zeppelin being part of cultural exchange in Iceland with the Icelandic government. So they didn’t know what they’d invited onto their little island,” Plant said.

“I love Western European history from maybe the Bronze Age up through all the old religion … when we were really in touch with our Earth,” he continued. “The Viking thing, the whole idea of playing in Iceland and experiencing this landscape and people. Yeah, I’ve got a lot to answer for, because I’ve never seen so many bands with double-bladed axes.”

As for what role he was offered in the wildly popular HBO series, Plant could not remember. “I got to ride a horse and go [lifts head],” he cheekily added.

The final episode of Game of Thrones, which aired on May 19, 2019, brought in a series record of 19.3 million viewers. The viewership for the episode, titled “The Iron Throne,” included 13.6 million people who watched the episode on HBO when it aired, making it the most-watched telecast in the network’s history, according to HBO. The rest were viewers who watched an encore presentation.

Watch the interview clip below.