Robert Fripp & Toyah Perform ‘Weirdo’ Cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’: Watch

It was an interesting day in the Fripp/Willcox household Sunday (May 22). In the latest edition of Robert Fripp and Toyah Ann Willcox‘s “Sunday Lunch” YouTube series, the married couple covered Radiohead‘s breakthrough single “Creep” — bringing new meaning to the lyric, “I’m a weirdo.”

Stationed together in their kitchen, the King Crimson founder barely broke his intense eye contact with the camera as he played heavy strums on his electric guitar. Behind him was a handmade sign reading “Fripp’s A Creep,” and next to him was Toyah, wearing nothing but a clear top fashioned out of saran wrap and matching photos of Fripp covering her nipples.

“I’m a creep, I’m a weirdo,” Toyah vocalized, rocking backward and forward as an off-camera fan blows wind through her hair. “What the hell am I doing here?”

While their new Radiohead performance might be a contender for the most eye-catching of the couple’s YouTube covers, it’s far from the first one they’ve posted together. They started their “Sunday Lunch” cover series near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have also put their spin on classics like Billy Idol’s “Rebel Yell,” Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” and The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.” Back in January of last year, they uploaded their rendition of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” which featured Toyah singing while riding an exercise bike.

Fans of Sunday Lunch particularly enjoyed the the couple’s newest upload. “Whilst I can’t really approve of the single-use plastic, I have to say… you wear it well!” wrote one commenter.

“Wow! Inventive use of clingfilm!!!” wrote another. “Another great video, thanks.”

Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp’s cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” below.