Robert DeNiro Jokes He Has ‘All’ of Taylor Swift’s Albums: ‘I’m Not Not a Fan’

Robert DeNiro knows “All Too Well” of Taylor Swift‘s talent.

The actor and his Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal sat down with Variety recently, where they discussed the short film for the 10-minute version of Red (Taylor’s Version)‘s “All Too Well,” which is set to screen at this year’s in-person event. “She’s in the neighborhood,” Rosenthal said of her fellow New York resident, Swift.

“She lives in the neighborhood?” De Niro asked, to which Rosenthal replied, “Well, I’m not supposed to discuss that.”

As for whether or not he’s a Swiftie, De Niro laughed and jokingly replied, “I have all of her albums.”

“I’m not not a fan,” he went on to explain. “I probably hear her music and like it on the radio. My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it’s OK.”

Swift will provide a special screening of the “All Too Well” short film — which she wrote, directed and appeared in — at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 at NYC’s Beacon Theater. “A Conversation with Taylor Swift” will also feature the artist hosting a conversation in front of a live audience about the song and short film, which stars Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

The “All Too Well” short film originally premiered back on November, and currently has more than 67 million YouTube views. The extended version of the beloved Red track “All Too Well,” appeared on Swift’s re-recorded release of Swift’s seminal 2012 album.