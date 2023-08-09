Robbie Robertson’s Death Mourned by Martin Scorsese, Jason Isbell & More: ‘He Was a Giant’

Following news of the death of music legend Robbie Robertson on Wednesday (Aug. 9) at age 80, tributes from his famous friends and admirers poured in.

The family of The Band co-founder (born Jaime Royal “Robbie” Robertson) released a statement Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter) saying that Robertson had just wrapped work on Martin Scorsese’s yet-released Killers of the Flower Moon movie — their 14th film music collaboration. Scorsese sent a statement to Billboard remembering Robertson as “one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work” and “a giant.” Robertson worked on Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street, Gangs of New York, Casino and more after The Band’s legendary 1976 farewell concert was profiled in the director’s 1978 documentary The Last Waltz. Robertson also went on to a successful solo career, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1987.

Read Scorsese’s full statement below, along with tributes from Jason Isbell, fellow Canadian musician Bryan Adams, Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash, Buffalo Springfield), Ronnie Wood (Rolling Stones), Neil Diamond, Steven Van Zandt (Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band) and many more.

Martin Scorsese: “Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work. I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him. Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys. It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie.”

My heart breaks for the family of @r0bbier0berts0n, and I think it’s safe to say that without his influence the music we love and the music we make would be very different from what it is. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2023

Bryan Adams via X: “RIP Robbie Robertson. Thanks for the amazing music and the great hangs, especially photographing you in LA not so long ago. We’ll keep Anna Lee company for you…”

The music world lost a great one with the passing of Robbie Robertson. Keep making that Beautiful Noise in the sky, Robbie. I’ll miss you. — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) August 9, 2023

Stephen Stills via X: “Always kind and generous. Rest in peace, Robbie Robertson.”

Ronnie Wood via X: “Such sad news about Robbie Robertson – he was a lovely man, a great friend and will be dearly missed xx R”

RIP Robbie Robertson. A good friend and a genius. The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s. He was an underrated brilliant guitar player adding greatly to Bob Dylan’s best tour & best album. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) August 9, 2023

Ron Sexsmith via X: “RIP Robbie Robertson. Unspeakably sad news. His songwriting and guitar playing made such a lasting impact on music and in fact changed the direction of music in the late 60’s from psychedelic to a more roots based approach. Huge Loss RS”

David Geffen: “Robbie was a great guitarist, a great songwriter, and a great friend. I was in awe of his talent from the first moment I heard him play. His musical genius reshaped the rock and roll scene and the sound of the 1970’s and well beyond. His innovation and impact will continue to be felt and heard in music and cinema long after his passing. Robbie’s death is a tremendous loss, especially to his family whom he dearly loved, the music world, and really to everyone who ever knew him. Like so many people around the world, I will grieve today, and I will miss him tomorrow and each day thereafter.”

(1/4) In Memoriam: The architect and primary songwriter of The Band, 1994 Inductee Robbie Robertson changed the course of popular music in the late 1960s. Though born and raised in Canada, Robertson found poetry in America’s history and mythology, and with a fusion of pic.twitter.com/c0XSCqRz0y — Rock Hall (@rockhall) August 9, 2023

Dr. John via X: “RIP to the great Robbie Robertson, pictured with Dr. John and Bobby Charles in The Band’s immortal film The Last Waltz.”

The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) August 9, 2023

So sorry to hear about Robbie Robertson’s passing. His music felt timeless when he wrote it and remains timeless. Thoughts and love to his family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 9, 2023

Michael Des Barres via X: “[An] intellectualized rock ‘n’ roll artist who created THE Band. Robbie Robertson is so important in the history of rock ‘n’ roll music, bringing americana and country music together. He backed Bob Dylan when Bob went electric. He will be remembered. RIP”