Kate Bush Reacts to Robbie Coltrane’s Death: ‘We’ve Lost One of Our Great Treasures’

Kate Bush is mourning the loss of a giant talent. The “Running Up That Hill” singer expressed her sadness after the news of Robbie Coltrane’s death. The Harry Potter star, known and beloved for playing half-giant Hagrid, died at 72 on Oct. 14, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

In a rare statement shared to her website, Bush revealed how she felt after learning about Coltrane’s death, and detailed the connection they forged after he starred in the video for her 2011 single “Deeper Understanding,” which hails from her ninth album, Director’s Cut.

“I was very upset to hear the news about Robbie,” the 64-year-old wrote. “I’m really grateful that he agreed to star in a video that we made some years ago. It was incredibly exciting to watch him at work and to be in the presence of his deeply profound intelligence and earthy wit. He was so much fun. I’m really going to miss him.”

She continued, “I had so much respect for his many talents and his generosity of spirit. We’ve lost one of our great treasures.” Bush is far from the first star to pay tribute to Coltrane. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and its film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright and more extended their condolences via social media and statements.

While Coltrane’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, the late actor is is survived by a sister, Annie Rae, his children — Spencer and Alice — and their mother, Rhona Gemmell.

Revisit Coltrane in Bush’s music video for “Deeper Understanding” below.