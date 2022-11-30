RM Offers a Taste of Debut Album ‘Indigo’ With ‘Wild Flower’ Single Teaser: Watch

ARMY, there’s just a few more days to go until RM’s debut solo album, Indigo, arrives. To further drum up anticipation for the LP, the BTS rapper dropped the official teaser for the album’s lead track, “Wild Flower,” on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

While the teaser gives little instrumentally, “Wild Flower” — which features South Korean rock singer youjeen — has atmospheric drum and synth beats. The video itself is based in nature, with the camera going through a serene field of wheat before panning to RM walking on a plain and admiring the sunrise. The scene then cuts to a perspective from above the clouds, which rumbles with pockets of lighting, then pivots back to a wide angle of RM atop a mountain with one tree.

The video concludes with the release date and time for “Wild Flower”: Dec. 2 at 12 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. KT. Indigo will also be released on Dec. 2.

As for the rest of the the album, RM teased its themes in a preview video shared on Nov. 22. “Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties,” the video read.

Though Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously released two mixtapes. He was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping his self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono. “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from the latter body of work; the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the teaser for “Wild Flower” in the video above.