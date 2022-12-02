RM Finds Peace in ‘Wild Flower’ Music Video

RM’s debut solo album, Indigo, officially arrived on Friday (Dec. 2), and the BTS rapper celebrated his next musical chapter by sharing the lead single, “Wild Flower,” and its accompanying music video.

“Wild Flower” — which features South Korean rock singer youjeen — has atmospheric drum and synth beats and, as the title suggests, the music video follows a serene, natural theme. In general, RM revealed that his debut solo album was highly inspired by the world around him. “Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties,” the star teased in a preview video shared on Nov. 22.

Though Indigo is RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously unveiled two mixtapes, his 2015 self-titled mixtape and 2018’s Mono. Watch the “Wild Flower” music video below.

“Indigo recounts the stories and experiences RM has gone through, like a diary,” reads a press release revealed ahead of the album release, promising to “present a different charm” to the South Korean rapper.

Directed by Woogie Kim, “Wild Flower” can be viewed in full below.