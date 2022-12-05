Suga Reveals Which BTS Member Was the First to Listen to RM’s Solo Album: Watch

Suga‘s show is off to a great start. The BTS rapper released the debut episode of Suchwita on Monday (Dec. 5), in which his fellow group mate RM discussed his debut solo album Indigo, shared his fears while making the project, and revealed which member of the group was the first to listen to the album when it was complete over drinks.

Speaking of what it’s like to release an album, RM said, “I feel a little strange. Basically what this is, you and I have been in this field for about the same time considering we started music around the same time. It’s been 15 years [since we started pursuing music] and yet in a sense, this is my first album. So after 15 long years I finally have a chance to prove to myself in the form of a solo album. That’s what I felt.”

Going into recording of the album, RM was happy to have the chance to make a statement about who he is as an artist now on Indigo, because “to be honest, in my Mono album, I had doubts and concerns for about half the songs in there, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case for this album.”

Suga then revealed that “J-Hope was the only one who listened to all tracks before the release” — something that RM noted is actually a rare occurrence for the BTS boys.

“Usually we don’t ask each other to listen to our album. Before Jack in the Box was out, I think I was the first one to listen to it before its official release,” he added. “So I told him when my album was ready that I would want him to listen to it first. That’s how I got Hobi to listen to it. I usually don’t do that kind of thing, but I invited him to give back what I got from him.”

RM’s debut solo album Indigo was released on Friday, Dec. 2. To celebrate the release, the rapper performed tracks from the album for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Watch RM and Suga’s chat on Suchwita above.