RM Shouts Out Chris Martin on Trip to Switzerland

RM jetted off on a trip to Switzerland in his latest vlog and shouted out Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in the process.

After showing ARMY how he packed his luggage for the trip, the BTS leader’s first stop was the city of Basel. “I’m going to head to Art Basel. I’ll be sure to have fun…I think a lot of people might be curious why I’m in Switzerland in the first place.” he tells the camera in Korean after going out to partake of a hamburger, fries and giant stein of beer. “It’s the world’s best art fair. It has the longest history as well, so it has history and culture…So I made time to come all the way here for that, since I love art.” (English translations courtesy of YouTube.)

At Art Basel, the K-pop idol explored the many art installations, showing fans the convention center’s various halls filled with large-scale exhibitions, interactive artwork and other pieces from all over the world. He even found an artsy ping pong table in the shape of the BTS logo and later made a visit to Foundation Beyeler, where he admired pieces by Mondrian and Jenny Holzer.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Chris Martin Coldplay See latest videos, charts and news

The next day, RM takes a train to Rhein, Germany to visit the Vitra Design Museum, where he happens upon a chair designed by a furniture artist who shares a name with his “My Universe” collaborator. “I have breaking news for you guys,” he tells the camera. “Coldplay’s Chris Martin made a chair and it’s displayed in the Vitra Design Museum. If you see this Chris, give me a call. You’re amazing.”

While RM’s been touring the arts capitals of Europe, his bandmate J-Hope just released his debut solo album Jack in the Box. The project landed at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 (dated July 30), leaving RM as the lone member of BTS who has yet to officially go solo.

Watch RM’s full vlog from Switzerland below.