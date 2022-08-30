RM Shows His ‘Natural, True’ Self in New Teaser for ‘Me Myself and RM: Entirety’ Photobook

RM unveiled another look at the creative process behind his upcoming book of photography, Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

Posted on the official BANGTANTV YouTube account, the new teaser shows the BTS leader deploying an editorial eye to select photos of himself for the upcoming project. “I have a certain image of myself and I wanted to visualize that through photos,” he explains in the brief, black-and-white clip. “I tried hard to show the natural, true side of me. Simple and candid.”

Though RM admits he has “pretty high standards” in the video, he’s ultimately able to whittle the photo shoot’s results down to a number of portraits he’s pleased with, including a few blurry snaps he concludes “aren’t bad either.”

RM announced the special folio earlier this month as his first solo project since he and his bandmates decided to take time to pursue their individual careers earlier this summer. Since then, he’s given ARMY a sneak peek at the varied aesthetic of the photos in the book and also dropped a video teaser of the project, where he wanders through an art exhibition, soaks up the sun in a meadow and reads from a cryptic book titled rkive.

The rapper, who’s also about to release “SEXY NUKIM,” his collaboration with alternative K-pop act Balming Tiger, on Thursday — isn’t the only member of BTS with a photobook in the works. Jung Kook is also releasing an 80-page folio titled Me, Myself, and Jung Kook: Time Difference soon, complete with a vampiric theme featuring the vocalist baring blood-red lips and Victorian garb.

Check out RM’s photo selection process for Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ below.