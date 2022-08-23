×
RM Wanders an Art Gallery in Serene ‘Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety’ Photo Book Teaser: Watch

The BTS rapper also explores an abandoned gas station and fields of flowers in the footage.

Me, Myself, ​and RM​ ‘Entirety​’​ Teaser
Me, Myself, ​and RM​ ‘Entirety​’​ Teaser Courtesy Photo

RM dropped the first video teaser for his upcoming book of photography, Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety, on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The minute-long video showcases the BTS rapper strolling through the same art exhibition depicted on one of the teaser images released last week of the folio on social media. Later, he also poses against an art-splattered wall lit by a projector, rides a bike through the parking lot of an abandoned gas station and holds a variety of flowers as he basks in the sunlight of a dappled meadow.

ARMY will surely spot the leader reading from a book titled rkive in the clip as well. The mysterious hardcover – along with another book called Neutral — set BTS Twitter abuzz with speculation last week that the title could possibly be a clue to an upcoming music release.

Fans all around the globe couldn’t get enough of the new teaser, with one writing, “Beauty, maturity and a sense of being in harmony with life and oneself. I love this,” while another commented, “This concept just perfectly describes Namjoon. Calm, interesting, Mature. I can’t wait!”

The release date for the forthcoming book of photos has yet to be announced, but the project marks RM’s first venture since the K-pop boy band announced earlier this summer that they’d be taking time to focus on their individual careers for the foreseeable future. In that vein, Jung Kook is also slated to release his own photography book in the coming months as well, similarly titled Me, Myself, and Jung Kook: Time Difference.

Get a look at RM’s Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety teaser below.

