RM to Perform Solo NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Here’s When It Airs

Friday is going to be a big day for BTS ARMY. RM‘s debut solo album, Indigo, is dropping at midnight, but that’s not all: The BTS rapper also has an NPR Tiny Desk concert in support of the album coming out just hours after its release.

NPR announced the news via Twitter on Thursday (Dec. 1), sharing all the details that ARMY needs to tune in. “RM at the Tiny Desk Tomorrow. 12/2 7 p.m. KST | 5 a.m. ET #RM #Indigo #RMatNPRTinyDesk #tinydesk @bts_bighit,” NPR captioned a photo of the famous desk space, with shelves featuring ARMY purple letters that read “BTS NPR RM.”

In addition to the album’s release, the video for Indigo’s lead single “Wild Flower” — which features South Korean rock singer youjeen — is also scheduled to arrive first thing Friday. Though RM revealed the album’s track list late last month, the sonic vibe of the project has been kept mostly under wraps. On Nov. 22, RM teased the album’s themes in a preview video that read, “Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties.”

Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album. The rapper was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping a self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained the singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono. “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from the latter body of work; the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

