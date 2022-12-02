From RM to Lewis Capaldi, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

Happy December! It may be the last month of 2022, but that doesn’t mean new music is stopping any time soon. This week’s new releases include albums from RM, Metro Boomin and more, and Billboard wants to know which release you’ll have on repeat as you kick off the holiday season.

The BTS leader’s long-awaited solo full-length, Indigo, features guest turns from a wide array of global stars including Erykah Badu (album opener “Yun”), Anderson .Paak (“Still Life”), Epik High’s Tablo (“All Day”), South Korean singer-songwriter Kim Sawol (“Forg_tful”) and more.

On Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin enlists everyone from John Legend (“On Time”) and Travis Scott (“Raindrops [Insane]”) to Don Toliver (“Around Me”), Young Thug (“Metro Spider”) and The Weeknd and 21 Savage (“Creepin'”). Plus, album cut “Feel the Fiyaaaah” with A$AP Rocky features an assist from the late Takeoff, recorded before the Migos rapper’s tragic murder in November.

As far as new singles go, Lewis Capaldi drops another preview of his forthcoming sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent in romantic ballad “Pointless,” and Latto taps GloRilla and Gangsta Boo on the club-ready “FTCU.”

Morgan Wallen also floats out the first taste of his follow-up to 2021’s massive Dangerous: The Double Album with three-track sampler One Thing at a Time containing the title track, “Days That End in Why” and “Tennessee Fan,” doubling down on his rustic country sound as he seeks to regain his footing following his racial slur controversy early last year.

And it wouldn’t be the greatest time of year without some new holiday fare — this week in the form of a live recording of Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande‘s stellar 2021 duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.”

Vote for you favorite new release in Billboard‘s latest poll below!