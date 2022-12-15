RM Performs Intimate Set Filled With ‘Indigo’ Songs for ‘Live in Seoul’ Concert: Watch

For all the BTS ARMY members unable to hop on a flight to see RM’s intimate concert in Seoul, BANGTANTV has the next best thing. On Thursday (Dec. 15), BTS’ YouTube channel uploaded the full set of the rapper’s recent concert at Seoul’s Rolling Hall, which contained a multitude of tracks from his recently released solo LP, Indigo.

The video kicks off with classy, film-style footage of fans waiting in line for entrance to the show and posters around the area that reads “Indigo is the wARMYest blue” scattered around near the queue. Fans lucky enough to make it to the show clutch their invitations to the event to their chest, before footage from the concert starts to roll.

RM kicked off the set with “Yun,” which features Erykah Badu. Badu was not in attendance, but the BTS rapper commanded the stage with ease and instantly got the fans in attendance bopping their heads to the song’s chill hip-hop beat.

RM featured the rest of the tracks from Indigo, including “Still Life,” “All Day” and “Lonely” and brought out special guests Paul Blanco for “Closer,” Kim Sawol for “Forg_tful,” Colde for “Hectic” and youjeen for the album’s lead single “Wild Flower.” Closing out the set was two major surprises — his verse on “SEXY NUKIM” by Balming Tiger before concluding the show with “Intro : Persona” from BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona.

RM’s performance at Rolling Hall is the latest of his Indigo concerts. The BTS rapper also performed tracks from his solo effort for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and in a separate concert performance at the Dia Beacon in New York City.

Speaking about Indigo on Suchwita, Suga of BTS’ sit-down talk show, RM said, “It’s been 15 years [since we started pursuing music] and yet in a sense, this is my first album. So after 15 long years I finally have a chance to prove to myself in the form of a solo album. That’s what I felt.”

RM also added that he was happy to have the chance to make a statement about who he is as an artist on Indigo, because “to be honest, in my Mono album, I had doubts and concerns for about half the songs in there, but I don’t think that’s going to be the case for this album.”

Watch RM’s concert in full below.