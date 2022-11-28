RM’s ‘Indigo’ Tracklist Includes Features From Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak & More: See It Here

With less than one week to go before the release of RM’s debut solo album Indigo, the BTS rapper shared the project’s official tracklist and its previously teased star-studded set of collaborations.

The LP will be lead by single “Wild Flower (with youjeen)” and will feature nine other tracks: “Yun (with Erykah Badu),” “Still Life (with Anderson .Paak),” “All Day (with Tablo),” “Forg_tful (with Kim Sawol),” “Closer (with Paul Blanco, Mahalia),” “Change pt.2,” “Lonely,” “Hectic (with Colde)” and “No.2 (with parkjiyoon).” “Wild Flower,” according to a press release, will see RM singing about his “desire to live like humble and tranquil wildflowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly blows out.” The single will arrive with the release of Indigo on Friday (Dec. 2).

As for the rest of the the album, RM teased its themes in a preview video shared on Nov. 22: “Record of RM: Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties,” the video read.

Though Indigo will be RM’s first full-length solo album, the rapper previously released two mixtapes. He was the first of the BTS members to share solo material, dropping his self-titled mixtape in 2015, which contained singles “Do You,” “Awakening” and “Joke.” RM then released a second mixtape in 2018 titled Mono. “Forever Rain” was released as the only single from the latter body of work; the set debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

