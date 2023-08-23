RM Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Colde’s ‘Don’t Ever Say Love Me’ Live Clip: Watch

BTS‘ RM took ARMY behind the scenes of his filming of the live clip for Colde’s “Don’t Ever Say Love Me,” on which he features, in a new video shared to BTS’ YouTube channel on Wednesday (Aug. 23).

Before launching into the days work, RM speaks to the camera and shares the agenda for the day, as well as how he feels about meeting up with Colde for the video. “I’m here to meet Colde today. To tell you how I feel right now … I really want to see him,” he says. “Make sure to listen to ‘Don’t ever say love me (featuring RM of BTS).'”

The pair linked up on a sparse set with nothing but black chairs and a gray background, and joked around, with Colde doing a mock interview with RM before preparing for the visual. RM later revealed that one of the scenes was shot in one take. After filming concluded, RM explains that the live video was made in place of a his cameo for the song’s official music video.

“I couldn’t make it for the MV of ‘Don’t ever say love me (featuring RM of BTS)’ because of a variety of reasons, so we said, ‘Let’s do a video of us singing live.’ But I didn’t know it’d be such a big project,” RM shares. “The scale has gotten a lot bigger — this video is in between a MV and a video of us singing live. I’m happy to be with my friend.”

Despite such an arduous day on set, the BTS star shared that he was thankful for the experience. “It’s been a while since I’ve worked, so I’m happy and it feels so new. It was fun to grab a mic and sing live for the first time in a while. I think it’ll be a good influence on my work as well,” he concludes.

Colde’s “Don’t Ever Say Love Me” was released as a track on his fourth EP, Love Part 2, which arrived on May 4. In the song, RM and Colde reflect on infidelity, and the fall out that ensues after it comes to light.

Watch the behind the scenes video of “Don’t Ever Say Love Me” live clip in the video above.