RM Drops ‘Closer’ Music Video Featuring Scenes From ‘Decision to Leave’: Watch

The video serves as the third visual from the BTS members' solo album Indigo.

RM‘s Indigo era has yet to come to a close. On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the BTS member shared a stunning visual to accompany his track “Closer,” but with a twist — the rapper’s video includes several scenes from the 2022 romantic mystery film Decision to Leave, featuring actors Tang Wei as Song Seo-rae and Park Hae-il as Detective Jang Hae-jun.

RM announced the video’s arrival via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a clip of the new music video along with the caption, “We mixed some lo-fi arrangement to go with the video! It’s an honor to be a part of a movie I love.” The BTS rapper also tagged musicians Paul Blanco and Mahalia, who are credited on the track, as well as electronic duo HONNE, who worked on the track’s production. Park Chan-wook, the director for Decision to Leave, received a shout-out in the post as well.

The video features the two actors, first in a tense scene before pivoting to more lighthearted clips of the pair. Seo-rae and Hae-jun share a sweet moment underneath an umbrella at a Korean temple and Seo-rae plays with Hae-jun’s face as he sleeps, but the detective’s mission become clear throughout the remaining scenes in the video — he’s investigating the death of Seo-rae’s husband and can’t help developing feelings for her in the process.

“I see you in red, blue, green/ Don’t wake me up from sleep/ I think I’m losin’ my grip/ Everything off the beam/ Why you showed up in my life/ Like this so sudden, oh god no,” RM sings before Blanco and Mahalia swoop in for the chorus.

“Closer” is the third video RM has released from Indigo; “Wildflower,” featuring youjeen, and “Still Life,” with Anderson .Paak, were the previous two singles from the album to receive a video. Indigo peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart following its December release.

Watch RM’s visual for “Closer” in the video above.

