RM Talks About Accepting His ‘Many Different Personas,’ Thanks ARMY Who ‘Stayed By My Side’

The countdown to the arrival of BTS‘ forthcoming anthology album, Proof, continues. Ahead of the album’s June release, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been delving into the inspirations behind the album and sharing personal anecdotes about the tracks that have been included on the release. Group leader RM stepped up to the plate on Friday (May 20) and discussed how the inclusion of tracks “Intro: Persona” and “Stay” on Proof related to his own identity struggles and his relationship with ARMY.

“I thought that it would be great if ‘Intro: Persona’ and ‘Stay’ would go in our anthology album, Proof. ‘Intro: Persona’ starts with ‘Who am I?’ so I’ve been thinking about that a lot while we ran full speed ahead since our debut and even now,” RM said in a video, which features selfies and concert images of fans.

He continued, “I have many different personas: There’s Kim Namjoon as a human being. There’s Kim Namjoon as a family member and friend. And then there’s RM, who makes music. I have all these different me’s so sometimes it comes as a heavy burden, and at times I wonder who the real me is. But in the end, I found that all these personas I’ve been shifting between are all me. And I think the members and our ARMY who ‘Stay’ed by my side no matter which of the me’s I was are my proof.”

Proof is set to arrive on June 10. The albums consists of three CDs that span BTS’ entire discography thus far, and is being released as a celebration for the group’s ninth anniversary as a band. Three new songs, including upcoming lead single “Yet to Come,” will also be featured on the album.

Watch RM’s Proof inspiration video below.