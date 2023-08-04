Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Reveal What Everyone Got Wrong About Their Wedding

On the one-year anniversary of their wedding, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have finally revealed details about their romantic, private ceremony — including what everyone got wrong about it.

Sharing photos and memories of the big day to Vogue, the couple confessed to being amused by all the false reports speculating on when and where they got hitched. “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” Waititi told the publication. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.”

“At our home!” added Ora. “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves,” Ora said. “And, I love that we now get to share what really happened — and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less.”

And by “small group of friends,” Waititi really meant a small group of friends. There were only about eight people in the room, total; the couple’s parents joined in via Zoom.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director and the “Praising You” singer got hitched Aug. 4, 2022, after striking up a romance the year prior. Waititi also gushed about the moment Ora proposed while the two were on vacation in Palm Springs, Calif., just a few weeks before the wedding.

“She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” he recalled to Vogue.

It wasn’t until this year that Ora officially confirmed that she and the 47-year-old filmmaker had secretly tied the knot. “Yes. I am officially off the market, people,” she reportedly said in a radio interview in January. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself… It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

See photos from Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s intimate wedding here.