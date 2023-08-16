Rita Ora Celebrates Husband Taika Waititi’s Birthday in Sweet Post

Taika Waititi turned 48 years old on Wednesday (Aug. 16), and Rita Ora showered her husband with love in a swoon-worthy Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of the filmmaker. “You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.”

Earlier this year, Ora revealed that she and Waititi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony last summer. “Yes. I am officially off the market, people,” she said in an interview with the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast Radio, per ET Canada. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself…It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

The Thor: Love and Thunder director and the “Praising You” singer tied the knot after striking up a romance the year prior. Waititi also recently gushed about the moment Ora proposed while the two were on vacation in Palm Springs, Calif., just a few weeks before the wedding.

“She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly,” he recalled to Vogue.