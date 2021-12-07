This Limited-Edition Ringo Starr Turntable Is in Stock for the Holidays

If you loved The Beatles’ Get Back documentary currently streaming on Disney+, Pro-Ject Audio Systems has restocked its Ringo Starr-inspired turntable, just in time for the holidays. Pro-Ject’s Special-Edition Essential III Turntable is back online at TouchofModern.com.

Originally released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, the working turntable features original “peace and love” artwork selected by the Beatles icon himself. The color artwork sits under a clear acrylic platter, which not only highlights the one-of-a-kind prints, but also works as a sound enhancer, by helping to reduce resonance.

Other features include an Ortofon OM10 cartridge, a diamond-cut aluminum pulley, an MDF chassis, and a built-in motor control for optimal speed stability. Handmade in Europe, the Ringo Starr turntable was produced in extremely limited edition, but you can pick it up online now while it’s still in stock.

This is an officially licensed collaboration between Pro-Ject Audio Systems and Universal Music Group, with Starr approving each step in the creative and production process. The special-edition turntable comes with a dust cover and a high-quality Connect it E phono-RCA cable in the box, along with a two-year warranty.

The Ringo Starr Pro-Ject Turntable retails for $500. Buy it online now at TouchofModern.com, and watch The Beatles Get Back documentary exclusively on Disney+.