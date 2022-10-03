Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Shows

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19 and is canceling several shows in Canada.

“It has been confirmed today that Ringo has COVID and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the Monday (Oct. 3) announcement shared. The former Beatle has been on tour with his All Starr Band, and is canceling five upcoming shows in Canada:

Oct. 4 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 5 at Sasketel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 6 at Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta

Oct. 8 at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, B.C.

Oct. 9 at South Okanagon Events Centre in Penticton, B.C.

The weekend’s shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mich., and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn., had been canceled “due to illness.”

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home,” the announcement said. “As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

Starr had announced the second leg of his All Starr Band tour in April. It kicked off Sept. 23 in Bridgeport, Conn., and is scheduled to end Oct. 20 in Mexico City. The dates had been initially planned for 2020, but as with many other tours, it was sidelined by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Starr is among numerous artists who have had to cancel shows due to contracting COVID-19 since touring resumed. Drake, The Rolling Stones, Alan Jackson, Melissa Etheridge and Justin Bieber are among those who have postponed shows this year after contracting the coronavirus.