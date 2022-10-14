Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Cancels Tour

Ringo Starr has tested positive for COVID-19 again. The musician revealed his diagnosis late on Thursday (Oct. 13), and announced that he’s canceling the remainder of his tour.

“I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside a selfie.

The 82-year-old and his All Starr Band’s remaining shows were Oct. 14 in San Jose, Calif.; Oct. 15 in Paso Robles, Calif.; Oct. 16 in Los Angeles; and Oct. 19-20 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Starr initially tested positive earlier in the month, and announced Oct. 3 that he was canceling five shows in Canada. That announcement came after he had canceled a pair of concerts “due to illness.” A week later, on Oct. 10, he shared on Instagram that had tested negative for the coronavirus and was ready to get back to work. “On the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting,” he wrote at the time.

The second leg of the nine-time Grammy winner’s All Starr Band tour kicked off September in Bridgeport, Conn. The tour dates were initially planned for 2020, but when the global coronavirus pandemic hit, the former Beatle’s tour — like many musicians’ around the world — was postponed.

Since touring has resumed, various musicians have had to cancel or postpone shows as they and/or their touring crew contracted COVID-19 while on the road. Drake, The Rolling Stones, Alan Jackson, and Justin Bieber are among those who have delayed shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

See Ringo Starr’s latest announcement below: