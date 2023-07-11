Rina Sawayama Appears to Call Out Matty Healy Again During NOS Alive: ‘Just Apologize for Once’

Rina Sawayama is still feeling a certain type of way, and fans believe that Matty Healy is the cause of it all.

During her set at NOS Alive in Lisbon on Saturday (July 8), Sawayama went on a short rant during her performance of “STFU!,” her rage-fueled song about dealing with microaggressions. “So I’ve been thinking a lot about apologies. Isn’t it funny how some people get away with not apologizing ever?” she said. “For saying some racist s–t, for saying some sexist s–t? So let’s try this: Why don’t you apologize for once in your life without making it about your f–king self?”

Fans online quickly linked the rant to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after Sawayama seemingly called him out before the same song during her set at Glastonbury last month. “So tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters,” she said during her performance. “I’ve had enough!”

Sawayama’s reference to a “podcast” appears to align with Healy’s controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland Show in February, during which he laughed at the hosts calling Ice Spice an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady.”

Healy offered an onstage semi-apology to Ice Spice back in April, saying, “I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you.” However, in a later interview with The New Yorker, the star said that the whole controversy “doesn’t actually matter,” and insisted that those outraged were either “deluded” or “a liar.”

