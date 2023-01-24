Riley Keough ‘Grateful’ to Have One Last Photo With Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Cherishing the memory. Riley Keough shared the very last photo taken with Lisa Marie Presley on Tuesday (Jan. 24) before the latter’s sudden death earlier this month.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this,” she captioned the snap of herself and her mother cozied up while out to dinner together, punctuating it with a red-heart emoji.

Actress Georgie Flores commented on the photo, writing, “I love you both with my entire heart,” while Zola’s Taylour Paige added, “I’m so thankful I witnessed you taking this beautiful photo. You both looked stunning that night with our yummy oysters.”

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died earlier this month after suffering a heart attack at just 54 years old. Days prior, she had attended the Golden Globes in support of the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic about Elvis’ life and career, during which Austin Butler picked up the trophy for best actor in a drama for his portrayal of The King.

In the weeks since, the “I Love You Because” singer has been laid to rest at Graceland, though her official cause of death has been deferred by the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner pending further investigation into her death.

In the meantime, a public memorial was held at Elvis’ iconic home in Memphis, Tenn., with performances by Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette, and tributes have poured in from the likes of Dolly Parton, Nicolas Cage, Questlove, LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer, Nancy Sinatra and more.

See Keough’s final photo with Presley below.