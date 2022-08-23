Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Partners With MSCHF Art Collective for ‘Ketchup or Makeup?’ Campaign

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

If you’re in the market specifically for a tomato-red lip product, Rihanna‘s got you more than covered. The 34-year-old musician-mogul’s Fenty Beauty company is teaming up with MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based art collective specializing in selling kooky original products, to launch a limited edition “Ketchup or Makeup?” campaign — and it’s just as strange as it sounds.

A website went live on Monday (Aug. 22) selling $25 palettes that boast six items made to look like the Heinz ketchup packets you might grab at a fast-food restaurant along with a handful of napkins. And inside each of the packets is either a sparkly red sample of Fenty’s gloss bomb product or … just straight up ketchup.

“KETCHUP OR MAKEUP” reads a foreboding, all-caps message printed on each of the bright crimson palettes.

Both Fenty and MSCHF posted photos promoting the launch on Instagram, featuring models wearing Twiggy-inspired eye makeup, and either Rihanna’s gloss painted neatly on their lips, or ketchup spread messily across their mouths. In one photo, a model dips a french fry into her condiment-covered pout.

This peculiar take on Russian Roulette (note: there is no guarantee on the product’s website that any of the packets will for sure contain lip gloss) marks MSCHF’s 83rd merchandise drop since the collective was founded by Gabriel Whaley in 2016. From “Eat the Rich” popsicles, designed to look like famous billionaires, to bongs made out of rubber chicken toys, MSCHF has built a reputation for unveiling new stunt products every two weeks and often partners with celebrities.

Last year, for example, Lil Nas X partnered with them to release a line of Satan Shoes — complete with a pentagram decal and “one drop of human blood.” And in April, The Weeknd sold playable MSCHF-designed vinyls made out of saw blades.

See photos from Fenty Beauty’s “Ketchup or Makeup?” campaign below: