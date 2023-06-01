Rihanna, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Make 2023 Forbes Richest Self-Made Women List

Last year, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift each added to their extensive collections of Hot 100 top 10 hits. This year, with the release of Forbes‘ America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, the three music titans are dominating yet another ranking.

Rihanna leads the pack, landing at No. 20 with a “self-made score” of 10. Forbes estimates the “Umbrella” singer’s net worth to be $1.4 billion, which they attribute to her success in music and cosmetics. Fenty Beauty, which she co-owns with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, doubled its revenue in 2022, according to the publication. Rihanna also has a 30% stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which earned a $1 billion valuation in February of last year.

Swift comes in at No. 34 with a “self-made score” of 8. According to Forbes‘ estimates, the “All Too Well” singer boasts a net worth of $740 million. Her record-breaking music sales and tour ticket demand make up the bulk of that figure. Last year, Swift became the first artist in Billboard history to simultaneously hold the top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100. In November 2022, overwhelming demand for her Eras Tour effectively crashed Ticketmaster, prompting members of Congress to debate the company’s concert sales policies.

Beyoncé, who is currently in the midst of the European leg of her acclaimed Renaissance World Tour, lands at No. 48 with a “self-made score” of 8. Forbes attributes Queen Bey’s estimated $540 million net worth to her roughly three decades’ worth of success in music. This year, the “America Has a Problem” singer announced a collaboration with fashion house Balmain themed after her Billboard 200-topping Renaissance album.

Other notable women in entertainment to make Forbes‘ Richest Self-Made Women list include Oprah (No. 13), Kim Kardashian (No. 21), Kylie Jenner (No. 38), Madonna (No. 45), Céline Dion (No. 56), Dolly Parton (No. 59), Reese Witherspoon (No. 59), Barbra Streisand (No. 61), Serena Williams (No. 89) and Shonda Rhimes (No. 96).