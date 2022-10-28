Rihanna, SZA, Jin & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

New Music Friday on Oct. 28 is stacked with heavyweights across pop, K-pop and R&B. Most notable among them is Rihanna, who finally returned to music with the release of new track “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The stunning ballad acts as a tribute to movie franchise’s late star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. The gorgeous ballad shows the singer has not been resting on her loins vocally, as she hits breathy notes and rich vibrato with ease.

SZA has also made a comeback with new single titled “Shirt,” a track that was originally teased at the end of her video for “Good Days,” which was released in March 2021. The full version of the song features the singer embroiled in a complicated love story, not just with a romantic interest, but also with herself as she struggles with self-confidence. “Still don’t know my worth/ Still stressin’ perfection/ Let you all in my mental/ Got me lookin’ too desperate/ Damn (You ain’t deserve),” she sings.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin — who will be the first of the K-pop septet to fulfill his South Korean military service requirement — is the next up in the group to debut solo material, and shared new single “The Astronaut.” The upbeat pop song, which features the idol singing of a in both English and Korean, features wistful lyrics about a love that transcends earthly limitations.

Polo G, Dove Cameron and more also offered up new tunes. But we want to know: Which release are you putting on repeat this weekend? Vote in our poll below.