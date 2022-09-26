Who Should Rihanna Bring Out as a Special Guest for the Super Bowl? Vote!

It’s official! Rihanna is the headliner for the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. After rumors of her performance started swirling over the weekend, the 34-year-old fashion, beauty and music mogul confirmed the news herself Sunday (Sept. 25) by sharing a picture of her holding an NFL-branded football on Instagram.

Following Ri’s confirmation of her Super Bowl news, the NFL followed suit, retweeting a post by Roc Nation that featured the singer’s football photo shared to her socials. “Let’s GO,” the label and management company captioned its tweet. The NFL also posted Rihanna’s football teaser pic on its official Twitter account.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z, former collaboration and founder of Roc Nation, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Now that Ri has been announced as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, one major question remains: Who will she pick to join her onstage as her special guest for the event? The show — which will take place during the big game on Feb. 12 — in recent years has seen its stars bring out other musical artists and former collaborators.

With nearly two decades in the music industry, Rihanna has more than a few options for who can join her on stage for her Halftime Show performance. Perhaps Jay-Z for Ri’s signature hit, “Umbrella,” or Eminem — for a second year in a row! — for their 2010 smash “Love the Way You Lie”? Or maybe her partner A$AP Rocky will make an appearance for some “Cockiness.”

Who are you hoping Rihanna brings out for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance? Vote in our poll below.