What Song Should Rihanna Perform at 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Vote!

The NFL confirmed Sunday (Sept. 25) that Rihanna will finally take the stage for the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

The announcement immediately got fans talking: Which guest stars will join her during the show? Does this mean that her long-awaited ninth studio album is coming? And, most importantly, what will she perform?

We at Billboard compiled our dream setlist for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and now we want to hear what you think. Should RiRi deliver some throwback favorites, top tier collaborations or let her vocals shine through on a ballad? Or maybe an unreleased track is what you’ve been hoping for?

What’s the song you most want to hear Rihanna play during Super Bowl halftime? Let us know by voting below!