×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Now the Most-Watched of All Time

Her first live performance in more than five years attracted a record 121 million viewers.

Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Gregory Shamus/GI

Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is officially the most-watched halftime show performance of all time, according to an adjusted Nielsen report Tuesday (May 2).

The live performance — her first in more than five years — attracted 121.017 million viewers during the Feb. 12-dated broadcast. Nielsen’s revised report regarding Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles also makes this year’s big game the most-watched Super Bowl in history.

Related

Rihanna

Rihanna Sets the Stage for an Illustrious Live Comeback With Her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

According to the Associated Press, Nielsen revised this year’s original figure of 113.1 million by 2 million “after a review that revealed encoding irregularities as well as issues with out-of-home measurement.” The new 115.1 million figure breaks the record that was previously set by the 2015 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, which had 114.442 million viewers (not including streaming). This year’s figure also surpassed that of the 2017 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots (113.668 million), which previously held the most-watched record out of Fox Sports’ 10 Super Bowl broadcasts.

During RiRi’s now history-making performance at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium, she not only revealed she was pregnant with her and partner A$AP Rocky‘s second child, but she also performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits like “Only Girl (in the World),” “We Found Love,” “S&M,” “Rude Boy,” “Work” and more. Ahead of her big night, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie and clothing brand sold “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever” T-shirts as part of its game day collection. And considering millions more people tuned into her “concert” than the game, there’s truth to that slogan.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad