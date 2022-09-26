Here Are Some of the Best Fan Reactions to Rihanna Playing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

At long last, Rihanna is returning to music — in one of the biggest ways possible. As announced Sunday (Sept. 25), the 34-year-old superstar is slated to play the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, and suffice it to say, fans are freaking out on Twitter.

That’s largely because Ri hasn’t even released an album since dropping Anti six years ago, and she hasn’t performed music live in nearly as long. Though she’s teased new music several times over the years, she still hasn’t come out with anything new since 2016, and has mainly focused on running her makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty.

That’s why a Rihanna halftime show almost seems too good to be true to some fans, even though the “Needed Me” artist confirmed the news herself by posting a photo to Instagram Sunday of her own tattooed hand holding up an NFL football.

One joked that the singer would simply perform a “14-minute makeup tutorial at the halftime show” instead of a concert, while another tweeted a tongue-in-cheek video of Jake Gyllenhaal blowing a kiss to his screaming fans captioned, “Rihanna leaving the super bowl stage after explaining all the new fenty products coming in 2024.”

Others, however, are just excited to see Rihanna performing onstage again. “WE MADE IT THROUGH THE RIHANNA DROUGHT,” rejoiced one fan.

“When I hear RIHANNA’s voice after 6 whole years, the blood that will rush to my veins,” wrote another. “I’ll just cry.”

See the best fan tweets, memes and reactions to Rihanna playing the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show below:

Rihanna at the superbowl: pic.twitter.com/OlyqntS0eO — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 25, 2022

when rihanna performs a 14-minute makeup tutorial at the halftime show instead pic.twitter.com/tIstDaGvNt — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) September 25, 2022

rihanna leaving the super bowl stage after explaining all the new fenty products coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/yhPtNWL9Qm — tia (@cursedhive) September 25, 2022

having a child so expensive Rihanna gone back to work 😩 — Chester (@chestermpierre) September 25, 2022

rihanna kinda has too many hits to be sharing a halftime stage like she can handle that shit HERSELF — ceo of kory • AJ DAY (@korysverse) September 26, 2022

WE MADE IT THROUGH THE RIHANNA DROUGHT



pic.twitter.com/Nb6MmrBvfE — Dylan | RENAISSANCE 🅴 (@dylanbehavior) September 25, 2022

rihanna didn't stop the music after all pic.twitter.com/qMHYtTWULd — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) September 25, 2022

When I hear RIHANNA’s voice after 6 whole years, the blood that will rush to my veins. I’ll just cry 😭 I don’t even know dear God😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqm7XeZfbr — tired of waiting for R9 (@RlHANNMA) September 25, 2022

All I see on my TL is news about Rihanna and it’s so refreshing and overwhelming. Like, we really out the trenches yall 🥹 pic.twitter.com/I8XJEO36dP — JEAN JACKET (@noelreivax) September 25, 2022

I could genuinely see the world ending after the final song of Rihanna’s super bowl performance — zach (@zacharyjelks) September 26, 2022

Need Rihanna to bring him out at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/NQB6p8mKrV — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 25, 2022