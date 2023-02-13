Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: SZA, Karol G & More Musicians React

At long last, Rihanna made grand return to the stage — the world’s biggest one, by the way — and her fans couldn’t have been more excited. And because she’s Rihanna, her fanbase happens to include some of the biggest names in music, from Karol G to SZA, both of whom shared their post-Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show praise on social media on Sunday night (Feb. 12).

“The HITS RIH HAS…,” tweeted “Kill Bill” musician SZA. “Low key endless . So inspiring !”

Karol G, meanwhile, was lucky enough to be in the house at Glendale Arizona’s State Farm Stadium — where the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 — to congratulate the Fenty Beauty founder in person. “As a Fan, I have to say that this was the HIGHLIGHT of my entire life!!!” wrote the Latin music star in Spanish on Instagram, sharing photos of her and Rih posing adorably together.

“I hope when you guys meet your idols, they’re as awesome as she was with me. I LOVE YOU.”

Many more artists, including Christina Aguilera, Diplo, Dionne Warwick and Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane, also shared congratulations following Rihanna’s extravagant medley of Super Bowl-curated hits, a performance that marked the pop star’s first live show in nearly six years.

Strutting down a light-up runway and soaring above the crowd on a floating platform, Rih belted out beloved hits including “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” while debuting her brand new baby bump; reps later confirmed that she and partner A$AP Rocky are in fact expecting Baby No. 2.

Check out SZA, Karol G, and more musicians’ reactions to Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl Halftime set below:

I was rooting for the Raiders even though they weren’t there… and Rihanna. Goodnight. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) February 13, 2023

RIHAAANNNAAA WE MISSED YOU!!!!! — ♕MsJane (@dinahjane) February 13, 2023

And if anyone thinks I'm somehow making fun of the QUEEN Rihanna with this, you're reaching. I'm a huge fan and thought she did great. — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) February 13, 2023

WOW! #RIHANNA WHAT BALLS!! That was fantastic!! Thank you to ever who made that spectacular 1/2 Time Show JUST FANTASTIC! How did they do that?? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2023