Rihanna Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Ahead of 2023 Oscars Appearance

Rihanna unveiled more personal photos of her son with A$AP Rocky — and made a joke about her upcoming Oscars performance of “Lift Me Up” while she was at it.

“my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she joked in the caption of pictures posted on Instagram and Twitter on Sunday (March 5).

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The superstar, who revealed she’s pregnant with her second child during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, is set to sing her Oscar-nominated ballad from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. Thus, Baby No. 2 will have sort of attended both the Super Bowl and the Oscars as a “special guest” before his birth.

“Lift Me Up,” co-written by Rihanna, is competing for best original song Sunday night.

RiRi first shared a photo of her firstborn, whose name has not yet been shared publicly, in February. He arrived in May 2022.

With just a week to go until awards night, see snapshots of Rihanna’s sweet child below.