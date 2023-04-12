Rihanna’s 11-Month-Old Son Pets Baby Bunnies & Hunts For Eggs in Adorable First Easter Photos

Rihanna‘s baby boy just celebrated his very first Easter — and his last as an only child. To mark the special occasion, the pop star went all out to celebrate by bringing in baby bunnies, baskets of eggs and more for her 11-month-old son to play with.

The adorable festivities were captured in a series of photos posted by Rih on Instagram Tuesday (April 11), two days after Easter Sunday. “Eastuh!!!” she captioned one carousel of pictures, featuring her son gnawing on brightly-colored eggs and sporting a pair of white bunny ears. In another set of pics, the Fenty heir sits in the grass outside and plays with five tiny bunnies, surrounded by more Easter eggs, pastel balloons and goodie baskets. “Look at heeeeee!!!!” Rih gushed over her son, who holds a book titled How to Catch the Easter Bunny in the snaps.

Rihanna shares the little boy — whose name has not been made public — with A$AP Rocky, with whom she’s currently expecting Baby No. 2. She surprise-announced the pregnancy in February, debuting her baby bump for nearly 119 million viewers during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The “Umbrella” singer kept her son out of the limelight for the first few months of his life, but has since started sharing his face more frequently on social media. Earlier this month, she shared a sweet video of the soon-to-be one-year-old clinging to her side. “Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she captioned the clip.

See Rihanna’s adorable photos of her baby boy’s first Easter here and here.