Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son Is Asking for ‘Trouble’ in Adorable Fendi Jacket

The toddler's high-fashion Instagram photo earned comments from his dad, DJ Khaled & more.

Rihanna
Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Lexie Moreland

Rihanna took to social media Thursday (April 20) to share a darling new snap of her son with A$AP Rocky.

In the candid photo, the little man — whose name the superstar couple have kept under wraps since his birth last May — wears a Fendi jacket emblazoned with the word “TROUBLE” across the back in all caps as he plays in an opulent banquette with his face turned away from the camera.

Though RiRi didn’t include a caption with the pic, A$AP Rocky hopped into the comments, writing, “GOOD TROUBLE.” Celeb pals of the couple also added their own mostly wordless comments, with Cara Delevingne posting a trio of three red heart emojis and DJ Khaled leaving a single fire emoji. The official account from Instagram also chimed in, exclaiming, “Stop he is perfect.”

Rihanna, meanwhile, is currently pregnant with the tot’s younger sibling, a reveal she confirmed in the moments following her slick headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Since then, she’s performed at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she strutted the red carpet with her rapper beau cradling her growing bump and was nominated for best original song.

The “Lift Me Up” singer has also regularly showed off her pregnant belly on social media, whether she’s gleefully indulging her craving for Italian with “Drive-tru” pasta dishes or attending an Ulta Beauty conference to present her new Fenty Beauty Glass Slipper gloss in a bump-hugging gown.

Get a look at RiRi and A$AP Rocky’s son in his Fendi threads below.

