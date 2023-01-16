Rihanna Ushers In ‘Heartbreaker Szn’ for Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Drop With Steamy New Pics

Rihanna gave fans a red-hot preview of Savage X Fenty’s upcoming Valentine’s Day collection on Sunday.

“Heartbreaker szn,” the superstar captioned one round of photos, which feature her posing in a lacy black bodysuit in a neon-lit room of pinks, blues, purples and reds. In another series of photos, she wears an orange and purple, psychedelic print set while perched on top of a glass table, her long black hair trailing down to her backside accented by a stream of tiny braids. “#savageXfentySPORT V-DAY drop,” she teased, hinting that the latest line will be available by mid-February.

The new Valentine’s-themed pieces aren’t the only looks RiRi has been readying as of late, either. Earlier this month, the “Needed Me” singer modeled her limited-edition Savage X Game Day collection in anticipation of her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, when she’ll take the stage on Feb. 12 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium to mark her first major musical performance in six years.

The sporty drop includes a number of crop-top varsity jerseys, hats, hoodies, tube tops, sweatpants, beanies and even cotton boxers patterned with tiny footballs. One oversize white tee playfully has the words “RIHANNA CONCERT INTERRUPTED BY A FOOTBALL GAME, WEIRD BUT WHATEVER” emblazoned across the front in giant block letters.

Ahead of the recent Golden Globes attendee‘s long-awaited comeback, Billboard also mapped out our dream setlist for the halftime show — from “Don’t Stop the Music” and “Rude Boy” to “We Found Love” and (fingers crossed!) a new track from the ever-elusive R9.

Get a look at Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day snapshots below.