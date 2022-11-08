Rihanna Previews Savage x Fenty Lingerie Ahead of Annual Fashion Show

Rihanna‘s highly anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 is returning to Prime Video on Wednesday (Nov. 9), and ahead of the release, the “Love on the Brain” singer shared a little sneak peek of the sultry looks in her new lingerie collection.

“me waiting for vol. 4 to drop so y’all could have these pieces,” RiRi captioned a series of black-and-white photos in which she’s seen in lacy black corsets and garters.

In addition to the show airing on Prime Video, the entire Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 collection, which pays tribute to self-expression and personal empowerment, will also be available to shop in the Amazon store and at Savage X Fenty’s website the same day the fashion event airs. The latest Savage x Fenty collection features all-inclusive sizing that ranges from 30A to 42H/46DDD for bras and XS-4X/XS-XXXXL for underwear, sleepwear and loungewear.

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 will feature performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. In addition, there will be special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and more.

