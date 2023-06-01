×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Pregnant Rihanna Jokes Around in ‘Use a Condom’ Tee: ‘This Shirt Is Old’

She also tagged Savage x Fenty in the snaps of her wearing the oversized T-shirt.

Rihanna
Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

It’s a little too late for Rihanna to take her own advice. The 35-year-old recently sported a joking “Use a Condom” T-shirt in a handful of new Instagram photos. She and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child, and she’s currently in her third trimester.

Related

beauty vlogger recording makeup tutorial

TikTok’s Hottest Beauty Trends: 10 Affordable Alternatives You Should Know About

In the photos shared Thursday (June 1), Ri poses in fabulous white sunglasses and matching high-heeled boots while modeling the black, oversized shirt, on which its message is printed in huge white block letters. In a few of the photos, she cradles her baby bump.

“this shirt is old…,” she quipped in her caption.

The “Umbrella” singer also directed fans to where they can purchase their own contraceptive-positive clothing: her own fashion line, Savage x Fenty. The “Use a Condom” shirt is now available on the brand’s website for $69.95.

Savage isn’t the only one of Rihanna’s brands that’s dropped new goodies recently, though. Earlier this week, her Fenty Beauty company unveiled a new collection of “Summatime” products, featuring lip and cheek products inspired by the colors of summer sunsets.

The mogul has also recently had cause for celebration at home, too. Last month, she and Rocky celebrated the first birthday of their firstborn son — whose name was finally confirmed to be RZA, after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman, just a few days prior. Rocky marked the occasion by sharing several photos of his partner and their baby boy, writing, “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN.”

See Rihanna model her “Use a Condom” shirt below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad