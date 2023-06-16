Rihanna & Her Baby Bump Star in Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton Campaign: See the Photo

Pharrell Williams made a bold choice by featuring a woman in his first menswear campaign for Louis Vuitton, but it’s not just any gal — it’s the bad gal herself. As announced Thursday (June 15), Rihanna is the star of the producer’s debut product launch as the fashion house’s creative director of men’s apparel, looking flawless with her third baby bump on display in a massive billboard in Paris.

Plastered on the Musée d’Orsay across from the city’s famous Seine River, the advertisement shows Ri clutching several luxury bags patterned with the Louis Vuitton logo, and wearing a black blazer unbuttoned to show her bump. The “Umbrella” singer is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky; the couple already share a 1-year-old son named RZA.

Related Pharrell Williams Joins Louis Vuitton as Menswear Creative Director

Both Rihanna and Williams posted the billboard on social media using the caption, “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024.” In the “Happy” musician’s photo, he stands proudly in front of the massive billboard in a leather jacket and yellow shades.

The new campaign comes right on time for Paris Men’s Fashion Week, which kicks off Tuesday (June 20) and runs through Sunday (June 25). Williams will unveil his own menswear collection at the event, marking his first initiative as LV’s creative director of men’s fashion since filling the role in February, following predecessor Virgil Abloh’s death in November 2021.

Neither Ri nor Williams are strangers to the fashion scene. In addition to working closely with major brands in the past, they’ve both founded their own clothing empires: Savage x Fenty and Billionaire Boys Club, respectively.

See Pharrell’s new Louis Vuitton billboard starring Rihanna and her second baby bump below: