Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Blue Cutout Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Rihanna continues to proudly show off her growing baby bump.

The 34-year-old pop superstar, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, took to Instagram on Friday (March 4) to share some photos of herself wearing a bright skintight outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

“Thicc,” the fashion and beauty mogul captioned the post.

In the series of snapshots, RiRi sports a blue jumpsuit with a cutout across part of her swollen belly. The “We Found Love” singer also wore matching blue sunglasses and heels, along with a long green jacket and a brown hoodie.

Rihanna has already been making headlines at Paris Fashion Week. She stole the show in recent days by stunning in a lingerie look at Dior’s runway show and later donning a peach ensemble at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight about dressing up during her pregnancy. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

The singer has not yet shared when she’s due. She and Rocky revealed that they were expecting their first child together in late January with a photo shoot while strolling through New York City.

