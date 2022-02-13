Rihanna Opens Up About How She’s Feeling While Pregnant

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna recently revealed that she’s going to be a mom, and this weekend, she took a few moments to talk about her pregnancy.

Celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines at an event in Los Angeles on Friday (Feb. 11), Rihanna told Extra that she’s feeling “really great.”

“Tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to,” she shared. “I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.'”

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky — who accompanied Rihanna on the red carpet — said he was feeling “amazing” about expecting a baby with the star, and that he looked forward to “becoming a dad.”

When asked if the couple’s baby would be “fly,” Rihanna reportedly smiled and replied, “They’re not gonna have a choice — Mommy and Daddy, we ain’t too shabby.”

“Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out,” the singer and fashion and beauty mogul added at the event, referring to her outfit choice that highlighted her baby bump.

See Rihanna chatting about being pregnant in a clip of the interview below.